The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has written to members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 108 Senators-elect about his interest to become the Senate president.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Media Office of the Chief Whip of the Senate on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Kalu, however, refuted the report that South east Senators-elect endorsed him.

According to him, the Senators-elect of the South-east only met to make a demand from the President-elect and the party and yet to endorse anyone.

Mr Kalu, in the letters which he personally signed and addressed to each of the NWC members and Senators-elect, said he is offering himself for the position with sincerity of heart, humility and candour.

He explained that his seeming inactiveness in the contest for the senate president was because of the one-month mourning of his late wife, Ifeoma Kalu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that attached to the letters of intent is Mr Kalu’s Legislative Agenda, which has six priorities.

They are Economic Growth and Reform; Constitutional and Electoral Reform; National Security; Improved Social Conditions and Welfare; Efficient and Effective National Assembly and Global Influence.

Mr Kalu promised to promote and defend the constitution as well as foster a congenial and cordial relationship between the executive and the judiciary.

“It is with a deep sense of joy and humility that I bring you warm greetings and that of Abia North Senatorial zone.

“My emergence as the senator to represent Abia North in this critical time in the history of our dear nation comes with huge responsibilities, the top of which is to make quality laws for the good governance of our people.

“To be able to achieve these enviable goals, we require good leaders who will pilot the affairs of the 10th Senate.

“Leadership of a sophisticated Senate at the 10th Session will need men and women with an abundance of shared vision, consensus building, charisma, credibility and pragmatism in the saddle.

“This is why I most humbly write to officially inform you of my interest to be elected the next Senate President,” he stated.

“I make this offer to serve you and the Nigerian people with sincerity of heart, humility and candour.

“The biggest asset I bring to the table is wisdom and experience garnered over the years in the management of human and material resources.

“I promise to work for you, promote and defend the constitution and the party, and foster a congenial and cordial relationship between the party, the executive and the judiciary.

“One thing is indubitably certain: working together in unity and mutual love and respect, we can take Nigeria to real next level of peace, progress and development,” the letter read in part.

(NAN)

