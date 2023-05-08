Tajudeen Abbas, who was reportedly adopted by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for the speakership of the House of Representatives, has defended the plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone two National Assembly leadership positions to the North-west.

He said the region deserves the speaker and deputy senate president because of the number of lawmakers-elect from there and large number of votes it gave the party during the 25 February presidential election.

Mr Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, stated this on Sunday during an interview on “‘Politics Today” a programme on Channels TV.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu “settled” for Godswill Apabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for the senate president and deputy respectively.

Also, Mr Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) have been topped as speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

The arrangement leaves the North-west with the potential of having two presiding officers, while the North-central zone is left out.

Mr Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, are from the South-west and North-east respectively.

Largest number of lawmakers

Mr Abbas said the North-west has almost 26 per cent of the entire 360 members of the House.

He said that the region would have demanded for the senate president but because of the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the ruling party, they conceded the seat to the South.

Both Messrs Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims.

“The North-West has seven states and in the last election, we gave the President-elect more than 2.7 million votes. In every presidential election before now, the region that gave the highest votes is almost always the North-West.

Secondly, the North-West has 93 members out of 360 which is almost 26 percent of the entire members of the House of Reps; that is another factor that needs to be considered.

“If the president comes from the South-west and the vice president from the North-east, if not because of the peculiarity of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, I am sure based on the contribution of the North-west the senate president would have been what we will ideally ask for,” Mr Abbas said.

He also dismissed the report of protest by lawmakers, stating that none of his colleagues has raised the issue of marginalisation on the zoning arrangement.

“I can tell you of all the people I met, all the 360 members of the National Assembly, I have not heard anyone who says taking the speakership to the North-west will be an injustice to any zone. Everyone unanimously believes that North-west is the rightful place for the speakership,” he added.

The lawmaker also dismissed the suggestion that he would be a “rubber stamp” speaker, if elected.

“What makes them think that I am weak? The fact that I don’t come out to insult anybody? The fact that you are a team player? You play along with everyone? You live along with everyone in the House, you don’t have enemies, you have only friends?

“The fact that you contribute more than any other member in the 9th assembly? You are qualified based on public and private sector experience. Does that make me weak? What people need to understand is to go and look at the pedigree and the antecedent of every member, the issue of being rubber stamp is neither here nor there,” Mr Abbas said.

So far, none of the other aspirants contesting against Mr Abbas has stepped down.

Currently, there are ten other aspirants in the race. They are the ncumbent Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (Plateau) Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau) Sada Soli (Katsina), Muktar Betara (Borno) Tunji Olawuyi (Kwara), Abubakar Makki (Jigawa), Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara), Ben Kalu (Abia), Ado Doguwa (Kano) and Miriam Onuoha (Imo).

Regional bickering

Since the leak of the zoning arrangement, several groups have been speaking on the arrangement with some groups kicking against it. They demanded the zoning of the speaker to the region.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a group of ex-lawmakers from the North-central condemned the arrangement, noting that it will lead to the marginalisation of the zone.

However, another group, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (DCD) lauded the arrangement and called for support for the North-west.

The CDC, in a statement jointly signed by its National convener, Aliyu Abdullahi, and the Director of contact and mobilisations, Chukwuma Okoro on Sunday, also echoed the argument that the North-west gave the president-elect substantial votes.

They called on other aspirants to back the arrangement.

“The North West gave the APC 2,652,824 million votes even when both the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima were not from the zone. In fact, Tinubu got 30 percent of his total votes from the North West. This shows that the zone is loyal to the party and its candidates.

“Therefore, ceding the speakership position to the zone has shown that Tinubu and his team truly believe in a reward system that encourages hard work, capacity and loyalty. Hon. Tajudeen Abass is the most competent lawmaker from the zone having been the highest bill sponsor in the 8th and 9th Assemblies,” they said.

