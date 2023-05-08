Nigerian stocks were modestly up by 0.12 per cent last week, taking the return on equities for the year to 2.4 per cent.

The low yield mirrors the depressed valuation of a raft of stocks in the market, which holds great prospects for price appreciation, particularly for investors planning to take a long position.

Yet, the potential they carry and their cheap prices have not been matched with investors’ interest.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled here a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with the passage of time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

STERLING BANK

Sterling Bank tops this week’s pick on the strength of declaring a dividend of N0.15 per unit for fiscal year 2022, summing up to a planned payout of N4.3 billion. That compares with the N2.9 billion paid for the previous year.

The declaration followed a strong financial result for the year during which the lender reported an increase of 28.5 per cent in net profit to N19.3 billion.

Sterling Bank’s price-to-earnings (PE) at market close at the last session was 2.7x, while the earnings per share (EPS) is N0.7.

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated appears on the list for currently trading well below its intrinsic value, which makes it cheap for investment.

The bank’s PE ratio at the last trading session was 2.1x, while its EPS is N5.36.

LASACO ASSURANCE

Lasaco features in the selection this week for trading below its actual value at the moment.

The underwriter’s PE ratio at market close during the last trading session was 1.5x, while its EPS is N0.80.

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA (UBA)

UBA appears in the pick for presently trading significantly below its actual value The bank’s PE ratio at the last trading session was 1.5x, while its EPS is N5.17.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

University Press makes the pick for trading below its intrinsic value. The firm’s PE ratio was 4.5x as of the end of the last trading session, while its EPS is N0.40.

VITAFOAM

Vitafoam makes the cut for trading close to its lowest level in 52 weeks and also for trading below its real value.

Priced at N18.50 per share, the stock had a PE ratio of 5.4x at the last trading session, while its EPS is N3.46.

