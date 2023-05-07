The police station in the crisis-torn Effium community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has been razed down by hoodlums suspected to be Ezza warriors.

The station was razed down at the weekend following an attack on security agencies stationed in the community as a peacekeeping force.

The Effium and Ezza-Effium people in the community have been engaged in a three-year communal conflict in which several people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless.

The state government has continuously stationed a joint security team in the community to keep the peace and help bring the conflict to an end.

But the killings and destruction of property have continued unabated with intermittent fighting breaking out among the two groups.

The crisis re-ignited over the weekend, leading to the razing of the police station in the area.

Police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

She denied reports that the police officers deployed to the area ran out of ammunition to counter the attacks.

Ms Onovwakpoyeya said the Ezza warriors attacked the Effium communities but were repelled by the security agencies.

She said: “To set the record straight, there has been an ongoing communal crisis between Ezza and Izzi Communities for years.

“Consequently, the Army, Mobile Policemen, both visiting and State based and Conventional Policemen have been permanently stationed in the Crisis zone.

“However, for the past three consecutive days, the Ezza warriors have launched an attack on Effium Community and the security forces stationed in the zone.

“The forces had repelled them, but in the ensuing gun duel, the Colonial building used as Police Station was razed down but no casualty on the part of the Police or loss of Arms/ammunition”, she said.

The spokesperson said reinforcements have since been sent to the area, and that calm had been restored.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, Faleye Olaleye is using this medium to warn the aggressors to lay down their arms or face the full wrath of the law,” she added.

