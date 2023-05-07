The Chairman of Takum Local Government Council in Taraba State, Boyi Manga, has been kidnapped.

A police corporal attached to him was killed during the abduction.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Manga was kidnapped Sunday afternoon around noon.

He was kidnapped along Chachanji road near Agaraga village in Takum Local Government.

A police source told PREMIUM TIMES that the politician was kidnapped and his orderly was shot dead while he was travelling to the council headquarters.

The identity of the kidnappers is unknown. It is not known if they have contacted his family at the time of this report.

The chairman’s vehicle, a Toyota Prado SUV, and the AK-47 gùn of his police guard were taken away by the kidnappers.

When contacted the spokesperson of the police, in Taraba State, Usman Abdullahi, said he heard of the incident but he was yet to receive an official briefing on the matter.

He promised to get back to our reporter as soon as he got the details.

Kidnapping for ransom is rampant in many parts of Taraba State.

Last week, a Toyota Hiace bus conveying passengers along that same route was stopped by bandits with two passengers kidnapped in the incident.

Similarly, gunmen invaded the house of one Joshua Yusuf in Mayo Dassa in Jalingo, the state capital, and kidnapped his wife, two kids and his domestic staff.

