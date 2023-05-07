Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has dispelled the rumours of him jostling to become the Chief of Staff to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Mr El-Rufai stated this in Gombe on Saturday while addressing journalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was in Gombe State to inaugurate the construction of 550 housing units and the Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS) Service Centre.

He described the reports on the different portfolios being assigned to him and published in national dailies as “mere speculations”.

The governor said he was more interested in contributing to the development of Nigeria than jostling for positions.

Mr El-Rufai noted that being in government was not the only way to contribute to Nigeria’s development, saying even if he was not in government, he would remain committed to the progress of the country.

“I have not had that discussion with the president-elect and I don’t like to speculate.

“I read in the newspapers all kinds of portfolios assigned to me but you know, I am a committed Nigerian.

“I want to see my country make progress and whatever I can do to contribute to the development of the country, I will do it.

“But, I don’t have to do it working in government. Everyone who is working either in the private sector or civil society is contributing.

“There is not just one way to contribute to the country and I will never stop working for Nigeria’s progress,” he said.

The governor said upon leaving office in the next 22 days, he would take a break but be available to provide advice, where needed, on how to move the country forward.

“I will be in the private sector, not any chief of staff. I will take a break and advise people like Governor Inuwa Yahaya if they need it,” he said.

On Tinubu’s presidency from 29 May, Mr El-Rufai said Nigerians would not regret voting for the president-elect, stressing that better days were ahead of Nigerians under Tinubu.

Speculations on who is to be appointed in the coming new government have intensified, especially on social media platforms.

Commentators have been predicting names of top politicians for juicy appointments in the coming government.

Names of El-Rufai, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Babatunde Fashola, Nuhu Ribadu are among the top names being speculated to be appointed into the incoming president’s cabinet.

Mr Tinubu will be sworn in on 29 May as the newly elected president of Nigeria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

