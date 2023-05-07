The Managing Editor of PREMIUM TIMES, Idris Akinbajo, will deliver the keynote speech at a climate change workshop in The Gambia.

Jointly organised by China Dialogue Ocean and the School of Journalism and Digital Media at the University of The Gambia, the workshop will hold from 8-10 May.

The programme will bring together journalism students, editors, experts on climate, ocean, and fisheries, and local communities in The Gambia “to examine the ocean and climate issues faced by this West African country, how to report on them and how to drive positive change,” organisers said in a statement.

The experts will, among others, offer insights on how to cover ocean and climate stories that are relevant to local and international audiences.

Mr Akinbajo’s presentation is themed: “Shining Light: How to get your Ocean and Climate stories in the news.”

Profile

A multiple award-winning journalist, Mr Akinbajo had his BSc at Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria. He completed his Erasmus Mundus Masters in 2016 and did his second year of study in Amsterdam. Last year, he was appointed as a member of the Advisory Board of Mundus Journalism, part of the wider Erasmus Mundus Master’s initiative of the European Union.

Mr Akinbajo is the only West African on the advisory board of Mundus Journalism where he contributes to developing ideas to ensure that the programme remains at the cutting edge of global journalism practice, scholarship, and research.

He is a former Nigerian investigative journalist of the year and currently heads the newsroom of Premium Times, Nigeria’s foremost investigative newspaper. Mr Akinbajo has facilitated training sessions on investigative journalism in several countries including Nigeria, Netherlands, Senegal, Ghana, South Africa and Liberia.

When not practising journalism, Mr Akinbajo likes reading and watching football.

Reporting on ocean and climate in The Gambia

Rashid Sumaila, a Professor of Oceans and fisheries economics at the University of British Columbia, will deliver the second keynote address at the workshop in The Gambia.

Mr Sumaila will speak on the ocean and climate challenges in The Gambia.

Panellists and other speakers at the programme include Akintunde Babatunde, the Anglophone Africa coordinator, Open Climate Reporting Initiative, The Centre for Investigative Journalism; Famara Fofana, Media and Communications professional, School of Journalism and Digital Media, University of the Gambia; and Sloan Zhu, Analyst, Trygg Mat Tracking

Others are Jessica Aldred, Special projects editor, China Dialogue; Aliou Ba, Senior oceans campaign manager, Greenpeace Africa; Bassirou Diarra, Oceans campaigner, Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF); Fatou Jeng, founder of Clean Earth Gambia and Climate Advisor to the UN Secretary-General; Solomon Elusoji, Digital content executive, Carbon Brief; Lulu Hui Ning, Editor-in-chief, Initium Media; and Yedan Li, Researcher, China Dialogue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

