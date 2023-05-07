Three persons have been reported killed on Saturday as suspected members of rival cults engaged in a gun battle in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The bloody fracas, involving suspected members of the Eiye and Aiye confraternities, began on Tuesday and by Saturday had brought commercial activities to a halt in parts of the town.

Locals said several persons sustained gun injuries in the fracas that has inflicted terror on residents of the local government area.

Our correspondent learnt that one of the victims, an attendant at AWABAT filling station in Ijokun, was shot in the head on Friday night.

A source, who does not want her name mentioned out of concern for her safety, simply identified the victim as Matey.

“We don’t know if he was a cultist, we don’t know what happened. We just saw that he was shot dead by cultists. He is a petrol attendant at Awabat in Ijokun.”

The police spokesperson in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that three persons were killed in the fracas.

He disclosed that a number of suspects had been arrested by the police and would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Yes, three persons were killed in Sagamu by cultists. But we have arrested many of them.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed our tactical teams to be on standby, we are watching them seriously. We have started trailing those involved and many are in custody. We are closing in on them, more will still be arrested. They can’t continue, they will either leave the state or repent.”

