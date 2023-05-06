King Charles III has been crowned Britain’s monarch in a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, he became the 40th reigning sovereign.

King Charles on taking his Coronation Oath prayed out loud asking to “be a blessing” to people “of every faith and conviction.”

He was crowned with the 360-year-old St. Edward’s Crown, and the clergy proclaimed “God Save the King”, and the congregation responded “God save King Charles”.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, he became King and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries.

The coronation is the formal crowning of the monarch and a religious affair, reflecting that aside from being head of state, he is also the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

His wife of 18 years, Queen Consort Camilla was also anointed and crowned queen after being presented with the royal sceptre and the rod of equity and mercy.

She did not take a coronation oath as a part of the crowning ceremony.

About 2,200 people including the royal family, world leaders, celebrities attended the event.

According to the BBC, the Coronation drew a small group of protesters from the Republic, the group campaigning for the abolition of the monarchy.

Around six protesters, who were unloading a van of placards, were arrested.

There is a massive security operation, with the Metropolitan Police putting 11,500 officers on duty in what it said would be its biggest ever single-day deployment.

Anti-monarchy groups have defended their right to protest, but the police have warned that “tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low”.

