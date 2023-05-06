The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved new academic programmes for the American University of Nigeria (AUN), the management of the private university said.

The institution’s spokesperson, Daniel Okereke, said in a statement on Friday that the approvals were conveyed in a letter to the President of the university and signed by N.B. Saliu, Director of Academic Planning, for the NUC on 3 March 2023.

According to the statement, the programmes approved by the regulatory body include a Masters of Science Degree in Communication for Social and Behaviour Change and Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in a hybrid mode.

He said the Masters of science degree in communication for social and behaviour change was developed and is going to be run in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Other programmes

Mr Okereke added that the NUC also approved masters and doctorate degree programmes in Communication and Multimedia Design (CMD), Petroleum Chemistry, English Language and Literature.

“(This would) allow candidates to take full advantage of AUN’s advanced technological support and learning facilities to further their academic and professional careers,” he said. “All the newly approved Graduate School programmes will begin in the Fall 2023 semester.”

Interim President of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Attahir Yusuf, a professor, described the new approvals as an affirmation of NUC’s confidence in AUN’s institutional integrity.

He noted that AUN recently received the NUC’s approval to introduce B.Sc. and M.Sc. degree programmes in Data Science and Analytics in addition to Computer Science, Software Engineering, and Information Systems, which the university offers at the Bachelor’s, Master’s, Doctorate, Post-Graduate diploma, and professional levels.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

