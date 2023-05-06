A Magistrate Court in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, on 26 April, discharged and acquitted a man arraigned for robbery by the police for seizing his debtor’s phone.

The acquitted man, Solomon Ohadoma, a 29-year-old civil engineer, grabbed the phone from his alleged debtor, Chidiebere Ahamefula at about 9 a.m. on 9 March along the road after Mr Ahamefula repeatedly failed to pay for a project he did for him.

Mr Ohadoma did not possess any weapon during the incident which happened in Ihiagwa, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

He had vowed not to return the phone until he gets his payment from Mr Ahamefula who runs a local brothel and is said to be connected to the police authorities in the area.

Mr Ohadoma has been freed after spending several weeks in prison. He is, however, still going to face other charges – assault on police officers, conspiracy and disturbance of public peace, the magistrate ruled.

Discharged and acquitted

The magistrate, Oby Amadi discharged and acquitted Mr Ohadoma of the robbery charge after a letter presented to the court from the Director of Public Prosecution stated that no prima facie case of robbery was established against him from the available evidence.

The case was adjourned to 25 May for continuation of hearing.

Several lawyers had told PREMIUM TIMES that the robbery charge against Mr Ohadoma was unlikely to “fly” in court because of lack of evidence.

Inibehe Effiong, a Lagos-based human rights lawyer, told PREMIUM TIMES that the country’s law insists that for a case of robbery to be established, two elements of the offence of robbery – use of force to obtain property and intention of permanent deprivation of the said property – must be proved.

“I am not sure that (snatching of phone) strictly may amount to robbery, even though the person has taken law into his hands,” Mr Effiong said.

The lawyer argued that it is legally permissible, in some circumstances, to take a debtor’s property as a lien.

“If he merely took the property as a lien, for instance… because the law actually allows a person, in some limited circumstances, to hold on the property of the person that is owing him or her as a lien,” he stated.

“But that right of lien is not absolute. However, if there was no intention of permanent deprivation – that’s to either put the phone to personal use or sell it – it may be difficult to make a case of robbery.”

Controversial arrest

Mr Ohadoma’s four sisters, who tried to intervene when his alleged debtor, Mr Ahamefula, called in the police to arrest him, were also arrested, hurriedly arraigned and sent to prison under controversial circumstances.

Mr Ohadoma’s arrest became a topical issue on Twitter when his younger sister, Chiduebube, raised alarm on the microblogging site that the brother was being molested by some police officers.

“Please, I need help, this police officer is shooting at my brother in broad daylight,” she said in the Twitter post, which was accompanied by a clip of the incident.

In the 15-second clip, some gun-wielding police officers were seen beating up Mr Ohadoma.

While sympathisers attempted to shield the victim from the beating, one of the officers appeared to be threatening them – the sympathisers – and cocking his rifle.

The matter became complicated when Ms Chiduebube and three of her sisters were allegedly assaulted and arrested by five officers while they were on their way to the police station for a possible resolution of the issue that led to the arrest of their brother – Mr Ohadoma.

A man identified as Onyema Kalu, a student at the Federal University of Technology Owerri, was also arrested for filming the assault incident.

The four sisters and Mr Kalu are also facing trial, accused of assaulting the officers who came to arrest Mr Ohadoma.

PREMIUM TIMES, which has been following the case, observed that the arrest of the suspects, their arraignment at the court, and their movement to the prison had happened in less than 24 hours.

They were not allowed access to a lawyer. Their parents were not aware of their arraignment.

