The Nigerian Anthropological and Sociological-Practitioners Association (NASA) has elected new executive members to drive the association’s agenda.

The election took place during the 27th annual conference of the association which was held at Baze University, a private tertiary institution that is located in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

The theme for this year’s conference is: “Social Dynamics, Value Orientation, and Nigeria’s Future: The Need for Strong Institutions.”

New leaders

The association elected Hauwa’u Yusuf, a professor at Kaduna State University, as President of the association. She succeeds Nkemdili Nnonyelu, a professor who works at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

The association also elected six vice presidents, one from each of the six geopolitical zones in the country. Aniefiok Ukommi from the University of Uyo was elected Vice President, South-south; Agnes Njoku, a professor from Imo State University as Vice President, Southeast, and Sakiru Raji, Lagos State University, Vice President, South-west.

Also, Jurji Gomos from Plateau State University was elected Vice President, North-central; Aminu Dukku, a professor from Bayero University, Kano, was elected Vice President, Northwest; and Epron Silas of the College of Health Science and Technology, Gombe, was elected as Vice President to represent the North-east.

Suleiman Barnabas and Chris Onyemenam of Baze University, Abuja, were elected General-Secretary and legal adviser respectively.

Emmanuel Nwakanma from the University of Port Harcourt was elected Assistant Secretary and Eze Nwokocha, a professor at the University of Ibadan, was elected as the association’s Editor-in-Chief.

Others include Abraham Evans, Nigeria Police University, Wudil, Kano State, who was elected as Publicity Secretary; Imuetinyan Iguodala-cole of Bingham University, Abuja, was elected the Welfare Officer while Jamilu Bello from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto was elected as Treasurer.

Inducted fellows

Meanwhile, at the opening ceremony of the conference, the association also inducted 17 individuals as its fellows.

These fellows include the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 14, Ahmed Abdulrahman, and the current Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Suleiman Mohammed, a professor.

About NASA

The Nigerian Anthropological and Sociological Practitioners Association (NASA) is the body established for the regulation of teaching and practice of Sociology in Nigeria.

The association is registered as a non-governmental organisation.

NASA as a professional body was inaugurated on 20 March 1971 in UI, following a pre-inauguration meeting held on 15 January 1971 and chaired by Essien Udom, a professor.

READ ALSO: NNPC to begin oil drilling in Nasarawa Official

The objective of the association is to organise and enlighten sociologists, anthropologists and interested persons in related disciplines to abide by appropriate ethical conduct in the teaching, research and practice of sociology and anthropology and to stimulate them to contribute sociological insights towards scholarship and national development.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Qosim Suleiman This author does not have any more posts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

