Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

One of Nigeria’s popular thespians and skit makers, Samuel Perry, with stage name Broda Shaggy, recently returned to his alma mater- the University of Lagos (UNILAG)- to support the institution’s effort towards showcasing the creative work of its students.

Broda Shaggi provided a special appearance at the launch of the university’s ‘UNILAG in Town’ project with a stage drama performed by the students of the Creative Arts Department.

The project, according to the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola, is aimed at showcasing the creative talents and outputs of students and staff of the university.

The drama, which is titled: “Esu and the Vagabond Minstrels,” was performed at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The performance, which was held in two sessions, was sponsored by Parallex Bank.

The stage play was produced by the Chairman of the university’s Culture and Ethics Committee, Seyi Kehinde, and directed by Felix Emoruwa.

Written by Femi Osofisan, the play tells a tale of a test of kindness, compassion, greed, conspiracy, corruption and the triumph of good over evil.

In her welcome address, the UNILAG VC described “UNILAG in Town” as a project borne out of the desire to bring activities from the academic community closer to people.

Mrs Ogunsola said the stage performance is aimed at reigniting and promoting the love for culture, moral rebirth and upholding indigenous virtues while telling native African stories.

She further described stage performances as a unique tool for entertainment, raising awareness of societal ills as well as teaching morals, especially to young people and children.

She also expressed deep concerns over the prevalent craving and preference for materialism at the expense of humanity, one which she said can only be addressed through moral re-orientation, “part of which UNILAG in Town will help to achieve in the long run.”

The stage play was showcased earlier in January 2023 as part of activities to commemorate the “UNILAG @ 60” convocation ceremonies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

