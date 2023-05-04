Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has announced the appointment of a new registrar and librarian.

While Charles Adeleye, 56, was appointed the 6th substantive registrar for the university, Robert Awoyemi, 53, was appointed as the librarian, according to a statement by the institution’s acting Director, Corporate Communications and Protocol, Adegbenro Adebanjo.

Mr Adebanjo noted that the appointments were approved by the university’s governing council and announced in a letter dated 28th April.

He said Mr Adeleye is to succeed Richard Arifalo whose five-year tenure as registrar ends 31st May.

About appointees

Mr Adeleye was, until his latest appointment, the Director, Exams and Records at the university. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History (Education) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, in 1992, and a Master’s degree in Adult Education from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, in 2019.

Before joining the service of the university, he worked at the Ondo State Ministry of Education, and Nigerian Law School, Abuja, where he rose from the post of an Administrative Officer I to a Senior Administrative Officer.

In 2004, the newly appointed Registrar joined FUTA as Assistant Registrar and rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Registrar in 2017 and Director in the Registry in 2022.

Mr Adeleye, who hails from Akure, is an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Meanwhile, the newly appointed librarian, Mr Awoyemi, was a Chief Librarian at the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, before his latest appointment.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Ibadan (second-class upper division), and a Master of Information Science Degree from the University of Ibadan in 2004.

In 2021, Mr Awoyemi obtained a Doctoral Degree in Information Resources Management with a specialisation in Strategic ICT Use in Library Services from Babcock University.

Mr Awoyemi who started his career in Librarianship at the Oyo State Library Board, Ibadan in 2004, has worked at Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, before joining the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo in 2009. There, he rose to become the College Librarian. He hails from Ago Are, Oyo State.

“Dr. Awoyemi is a prolific scholar who has attended numerous international and local conferences and presented insightful papers in his fields of specialisation. His professional international exposure has taken him to the USA, Australia and India, where he acquired training in Library Automation; and Nairobi, Kenya for E-learning and Collaborative Tools Training,” the statement said.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

