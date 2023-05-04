Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, says the party will liaise with the President-elect Bola Tinubu about the 10th National Assembly leadership.

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking with journalists at the end of a four hours closed-door meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

“When we do the zoning meeting, we don’t just go alone as a party, zoning is to take along the person who has the mandate of this country, the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinibu.

“We want to take him along, he travelled out of the country after the election and he came back only last week and we have to carry him along,” he said.

Mr Adamu added that the party would not interfere in any interest canvassed in choosing the persons to lead the two chambers of the assembly; whether it’s on zoning or individual interest.

He said that the party had to, however, find a way of persuasively reaching some level of consensus.

“That is what we are working on. It is not a one-day affair, ” the national chairman said.

Also speaking, Felix Morka, the APC national publicity secretary, said the party was united behind Mr Adamu in spite of speculation of crisis within its leadership.

He added that genuine issues raised by some of the party’s members were being looked into by the NWC.

On issues of zoning the leadership position of the incoming 10th National Assembly, Mr Morka said the party was not in a hurry to arrive at such a decision.

“We looked at some internal and domestic housekeeping matters with a colleague that you know who has expressed his concerns about something he believes the party should be doing.

“We deliberated completely about it, and as we speak, a committee that was set up to complete that conversation is in progress,” he said.

He said the committee would fully rectify all issues and offer final recommendations on the subject to the party’s leadership.

“The party stands completely united behind the leadership of our National Chairman, Adamu, and we are all standing together.

“The concerns raised by our colleague are being looked into, and I think in due course, we will have very specific conclusions of those concerns,” he said.

Mr Morka explained that zoning was a mechanism by which the party was able to make decisions, saying it afforded those interested in competing for political positions to do so with a minimum rift or rancour.

“There is no timeline to that, we are not in a hurry. We want to do it right,” the APC spokesperson said.

He added that zoning required very exhaustive consultation not just of the party’s leadership, but also of those who were aspiring.

This, he said, was critical to ensure that whatever formula the party came up with would be acceptable with minimum friction.

“It is important that the consultation is done, and done properly, that is what is going on right now,” he said.

(NAN)

