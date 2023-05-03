Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A total of 274 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Sudan have arrived Abuja in what is now the first batch of a government-assisted evacuation exercise.

The evacuees arrived in an aeroplane owned by Air Peace, which conveyed the evacuees from Aswan in Egypt to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

They arrived at almost midnight on Wednesday.

The evacuation which commenced last Wednesday encountered some logistics and diplomatic challenges. A total of 5,500 Nigerians are expected to benefit from the evacuation. They were moved by bus from Sudan to Egypt from where they are to be airlifted to Nigeria.

According to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), no Nigerian is left in Khartoum.

More details later…

