The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has dissolved the State Executive Council.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s media aide, Crusoe Osagie, said the dissolution was with “immediate effect”.

Mr Osagie said Mr Obaseki announced the dissolution during the weekly Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

The governor thanked members of the council for their service to the government and the people of Edo State.

“The governor said that beginning from today, all Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants have been relieved of their appointments,” the statement added.

No reason was given for Mr Obaseki’s action, but there are speculations that the development may have signalled a power struggle within the administration.

