The Senate has condemned the violent attacks that claimed many lives and destroyed properties in some communities in Plateau State.

This was a sequel to a motion moved by Istifanus Gynag (APC, Plateau North) at the plenary session on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, bandits invaded communities in Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of the state and killed several residents.

Last week, six miners in the Turu Lamba community were also killed by bandits, a situation that sparked protests by youth in the community to block the Jos-Abuja highway.

At the plenary, Mr Gyang said killings in his state are becoming worrisome, urging the Senate leadership to reinforce heavy security in the affected communities.

He noted that many innocent lives of his people have been lost while the lawmakers were on recess to partake in the last general election.

Mr Gyang blamed the killings on the government, noting that the main responsibility of the government is to protect lives and properties.

He requested that the Senate observe a one-minute silence in memory of the victims of the attacks.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, therefore, announced a one-minute silence at the upper legislative chamber in memory of the victims.

Mr Lawan condemned the killings, calling on the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and maintain law and order in the affected communities.

He also assured the total support of the Senate to the security agencies.

