Alhassan Doguwa, the majority leader of the House of Representatives, says the ongoing murder trial will not deny him the right to contest for the Speaker of the House—stating that he is covered by the principle of presumption of innocence.

Mr Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tundun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, stated this during his official declaration of intent to join the Speakership race at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police in Kano arrested and charged the House leader, alongside others, for alleged criminal conspiracy, and culpable homicide.

He was also charged with causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting disturbance.

The police prosecutor told the court that Mr Doguwa allegedly committed the offence on 26 February at the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

The judge, Yunusa Muhammad, granted him bail in the sum of N500m, with the condition that the suspect must provide two sureties, one of which shall be a first-class traditional ruler while the other must be a permanent secretary at the federal or state civil service.

When asked about the effect of the trial on his aspiration, Mr Doguwa said he is covered by the “principle of presumption of innocence until one is proven guilty”.

He said the outcome of the supplementary election, which happened in the area where the alleged murder happened, shows that people still have trust in him.

“The principle of presumption of innocence until one is proven guilty covers me. It does not stop me whatsoever from vying for the position that I know I eminently qualify to vie for,” he said.

“I want Nigerians and my colleagues to join me in prayers so that by God’s grace we will get to know the truth of the matter.

“I must stress that a guilty man who is charged for a case like this would not have gone for a supplementary election and won the way I won the election.

“This rerun was conducted in immediate local government not even my home local government. Tudun Wada local government was where I had my rerun covering 13 poling units.

“I went back to the same people of Tudun Wada, offered and presented myself. I canvassed for 7,000 outstanding votes and at the end the people said this man remains our ambassador.”

“With due respect to the court and without being prejudicial to the position of the law, I want to say that I have obtained a public and political clearance from my people that I am still a worthy ambassador of my people — having won the election again at the supplementary election.

“Even when my state was unfortunately affected by what we call a political tsunami. My zone was a no-go zone. God and my people protected it for me.”

Agenda for House

Speaking on his plans, Mr Doguwa, who wrote to his colleagues last week to intimate them of his ambition, said he will initiate sectorial reforms in the 360-member legislature.

“Co-ordinate, monitor and evaluate the various sectoral policies and programmes for efficient and effective performance through periodic oversight engagements by the standing committees.

“Ensure the timely tabling of government business on the floor of Parliament. Monitor and evaluate the implementation of Government Plans, Programs and Strategies.

“Facilitate the review/promulgation of legislation and regulations for national development,” Mr Doguwa said.

I’ll respect the zoning of APC, but party must reward me

Mr Doguwa said his ambition will be within the zoning arrangement prescribed by the party. He, however, declared that it is time the party reward his loyalty.

“I have paid my dues; it is time to reward my stewardship to both the parliament and the nation.

“I am a strong and committed party man and have stated it categorically clear in other fora that because of my absolute loyalty to the party, and my unflinching respect for party supremacy, my ambition will be predicated only on the condition that the party zones the speakership position to the North-west Zone which is my immediate constituency,” he said

“Emilokan”

The lawmaker, who donned a black cap with the Bola Tinubu insignia, declared “Emi Lokan”, a Yoruba phrase that translates to “It is my turn”.

Mr Tinubu, who is the president-elect, popularised the phrase during an emotion-laden speech in Ogun State shortly before the APC presidential primary election last year.

“As far as I am concerned, as far as the institution of the National Assembly is concerned. I will borrow the phrase by Tinubu—Emi lokan!!” he said.

Surprise appearance by opponent

Another speakership aspirant, Miriam Onuoha, also appeared at the declaration alongside Mr Doguwa.

Ms Onuoha, who is the only female in the race, appeared at the declaration to inform the male lawmakers that in the event the position is zoned to the South-east, Mr Doguwa and his supporters should back her.

“I have come here today in solidarity with the leader of the House because I believe in leadership. Any house without a leader or mother is bound to fail. He (Doguwa) is a very respectful member of the House who relates well with all members both the senior, both the old, both the junior.

“This will show Nigerians that I am not just in the contest because I am desperate, I am in the contest because I understand the diversity and the need for inclusivity, the need for unity of the nation across gender, across religion as my leader has said,” she said.

Mr Doguwa has joined 10 other candidates that have declared interest in the race.

He will be competing against Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno) Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa) who have all declared interest.

Others are Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara), Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), and Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo).

