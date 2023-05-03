Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President-elect Bola Tinubu has promised to work for the country without marginalising any part in areas of development.

Mr Tinubu, who is due to be inaugurated as president on 29 May, said this Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The president-elect is on a two-day visit to the state to inaugurate projects executed by the Nyesom Wike administration at the invitation of the outgoing governor

A statement signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz on Wednesday from the office of the president-elect quoted Mr Tinubu as saying that “I will not marginalise any region, but will leave legacy projects across the length and breadth of Nigeria,” he said at the opening of Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover Bridge.

Nigeria needs Wike in higher capacities

Mr Tiinubu praised Governor Nyesom Wike for his development strides in Rivers State, particularly for the 12 flyovers constructed across the capital city, saying posterity would kindly remember him.

He said with his accomplishments in the state, Nigeria would need the outgoing Rivers governor in higher capacities.

On the political front, Mr Tinubu thanked Mr Wike and the people of Rivers State for their support for him.

Mr Tinubu, candidate of the APC in the February presidential election, was declared the winner of the election in Rivers State based on the results released by the INEC despite the state government being controlled by the PDP.

He said he was in the state in line with the promise he made during the campaigns in Rivers, saying “If you make a promise, you keep it.

“I will never forget the pivotal role the great and wonderful people of this state played in my victorious campaign to become the next president of this country. You have my eternal gratitude.

“In His Excellency, Governor Wike, I see a man of principle. He took a principled stand that the presidency should be returned to the South; and he had the courage to stand by his convictions, not minding whose ox was gored.

“He is, indeed, a man of great integrity. He did not choose to serve his own interests, but rather, the interests of the nation and the people of Rivers State. I thank him for his selfless leadership,” he added.

In his speech, Mr Wike said the invitation for Mr Tinubu to commission projects in the state was a fulfilment of the promise made during the President-elect’s campaign visit to Rivers.

He expressed appreciation to Mr Tinubu for agreeing to visit Rivers State and perform the commissioning.

Mr Wike, who threw jibes at the leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), applauded the election of Mr Tinubu which, he said, had shamed naysayers.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), David Umahi (Ebonyi), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

Others were former Governors Peter Odili (Rivers), Bisi Akande (Osun), James Ibori (Delta), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa) and Ayo Fayose (Ekiti).

Others in attendance were the governor-elect of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Dele Alake and Kashim Ibrahim Imam, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

