The Governor-elect of Abia State, Alex Otti, has accused the outgoing administration of Okezie Ikpeazu of looting properties of the state government.

The governor-elect disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement jointly issued by his spokesperson Ferdinand Ekeoma and the spokesperson of the Labour Party in the state, Jerry Njoku.

Mr Otti said his attention was drawn to “multiple reports of looting” going on in different government institutions and facilities in the state.

Some of the reports were first made public shortly after the declaration of Mr Otti as the governor-elect of the state, according to the statement.

“We had expected the government to act swiftly and arrest the ugly situation, but unfortunately, the situation has persisted,” he said.

Mr Otti said members of the Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) paid him a courtesy visit on Friday and informed him of the “widespread looting of government property at the Aba General Hospital” in the state.

“The NMA backed up its shocking disclosure with a written petition where it articulated what it described as the ‘destruction and looting of Aba General Hospital in the twilight of this outgoing administration’,” he stated.

Apart from the hospital, the governor-elect listed other areas where the outgoing administration allegedly carried out lootings including the School of Health Technology Aba, Abia State Universal Basic Education Board, School of Nursing Amachara, and Abia State Government Umuahia, where choice cars, brand news buses and sports utility vehicles acquired with the public, were reportedly removed.

“We consider these acts both insensitive and callous to the welfare of Abia people and the socio-economic development of our state. These are public assets, our commonwealth and are required to be protected, not plundered as spoils of war,” he stated.

Mr Otti asked Mr Ikpeazu to “arrest this self-sabotage” and ensure that every property belonging to the government but was illegally taken is returned.

“We also call on all present and former government appointees, civil servants, individuals and institutions who may have been part of this theft to, please, voluntarily return whatever they have in their possession that belongs to the people and government of Abia State,” the governor-elect added.

Abia govt reacts

When contacted on Wednesday, Onyebuchi Ememanka, the spokesperson to Governor Ikpeazu, denied the allegations.

Mr Ememanka described the allegations as “stupid and absolutely senseless.”

