Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned to Thursday and Friday hearing in the 11-year-old trial of a former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Mr Ikuforiji and his former personal assistant, Oyebode Atoyebi, before the court on a 54-count charge of N338.8 million in money laundering.

The accused persons had each pleaded not guilty before Justice Mohammed Liman, and were allowed to continue on an earlier bail granted them in 2012 when they were first arraigned.

At the last adjourned date of 15 March, the prosecutor, Ekene Iheanacho, complained of the slow pace of the trial, following an application for adjournment by the defence.

Mr Iheanacho argued that despite the application by the defence counsel, the defendants ought to be present in court

He then made an oral application for the bail of the defendants to be revoked.

The court, however, ordered the defendants to be present in court on the next adjourned date of 3 May and 4 May, which it has now changed to 4 May and 5 May.

The EFCC closed its case on 17 March 2021 after calling its second witness, Adewale Olatunji, a former clerk of the Lagos House of Assembly

The prosecutor called two witnesses in support of its case, which was then adjourned for the opening of the case and beginning of the defence.

In the process, Mr Liman was transferred out of the Lagos Division but is now presiding over the case on a fiat.

The defendants were first arraigned on 1 March 2012 before Justice Okechukwu Okeke on a 20-count charge of misappropriation and money laundering.

They had each pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail.

They were later re-arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Buba, following a re-assignment of the case.

Mr Buba granted them bail in the sum of N500 million each with sureties in like sum.

On 26 September 2014, Mr Buba discharged Mr Ikuforiji and his aide from the charges, after upholding their no-case submission.

Mr Buba held that the EFCC failed to establish a prima-facie case against them.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC through its counsel, Godwin Obla (SAN), filed a Notice of Appeal dated 30 September 2014 challenging the decision of the trial court.

Mr Obla had argued that the trial court erred in law when it held that the counts were incompetent because they were filed under Section 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004 which was repealed by an Act of 2011.

The EFCC further argued that the lower court erred in law when it held that the provisions of Section 1 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004 and 2011, only applied to natural persons and corporate bodies other than the government.

The commission also submitted that the trial judge erred in law when he held and concluded that the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses supported the innocence of the respondents.

In its judgement, the Appeal Court in November 2016, agreed with the prosecution and ordered a fresh trial of the defendants before another judge.

Following this decision, the defendants headed for the Supreme Court, seeking to upturn the ruling of the appellate court.

But the apex court upheld the decision of the appellate court and ordered that the case be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment to another judge.

The EFCC had alleged in the charge that the defendants accepted cash payments above the threshold set by the Money Laundering Act, without going through a financial institution.

It accused the defendants of conspiring to commit an illegal act of accepting cash payments in the aggregate sum of N338.8 million from the House of Assembly, without going through a financial institution.

Mr Ikuforiji was also accused of using his position to misappropriate funds belonging to the Assembly.

The EFCC said the defendants committed the offences between April 2010 and July 2011.

The offences, according to the EFCC, contravene the provisions of Sections 15 (1d), 16(1d) and 18 of the Money Laundering Act, 2004 and 2011.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

