President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, inaugurated an advanced communication infrastructure, code maned, ‘Giwa 2 Project’ for the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is a secured and dedicated communication domain that provides real-time audio and video communication for military operations.

It is a defence communications networks coordinate project executed by Defence Headquarters.

Mr Buhari said the communication infrastructure was designed to provide secure means of communication, real-time instant reporting as well as information exchange between the armed forces and other security agencies.

He said it would lead to enhanced collaboration between the defence, intelligence and security communities while providing the platform for the denial of freedom of action to perpetrators of insecurity across Nigeria.

According to him, Giwa 2 project initiative is in alliance with some of the main focus areas of the federal government in the areas of security, economic progression and technology development.

“These benefits of Giwa 2 project informed the timely support of the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure that the centre is commissioned as one of the proud landmarks and enduring achievements of the armed forces of Nigeria under this administration.

“It is evident from what we are witnessing here today that you have the infrastructure designed to stand the test of time and deliver on its mandate,” he said.

Mr Buhari said the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy would support the Defence Headquarters in ensuring that the infrastructure available for rural telephony were fully deployed for the attainment of the project.

He pledged that the government would support the full actualisation of other features of the project to ensure professional and vibrant armed forces with the capacity to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

He said the armed forces had continually demonstrated resolve to provide safe, secure and an enabling environment to promote national security.

The president said his administration had made significant strides to enhance the capacity and capability of the armed forces to tackle the multiple of security challenges confronting the country.

He urged troops to continue to give their best in the service of the nation.

He also challenged the armed forces to continue to break new ground and remain at the forefront of mainstreaming, technological and other cutting-edge initiatives to facilitate the provision of a safe, secure and peaceful environment for Nigerians.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ibrahim Kana, commended the DHQ for the successful completion of the secure nationwide defence communication network infrastructure.

Mr Magashi said the project was a remarkable breakthrough in the technological advancement of communication systems in the armed forces of Nigeria.

He said the network had the capability of providing voice, data and video as well as other value-added services for the armed forces locations in and outside Abuja.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said the deployment of the new network would support the nation’s security institutions to build trust and enhance their reputation.

Mr Pantami said the deployment would go a long way in consolidating the achievements of the Buhari administration in security and also open new opportunities for addressing the security challenges in Nigeria.

“As we all know, all the systems that have been used today in security, need effective networks, including control systems, computer systems, communication systems, intelligence systems, information systems, surveillance systems, recognising systems, all of them.

“They need a very secure network to communicate and I believe with this project as part of the Giwa 2 project.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, said the project was supported by the apex bank because of the impact of insecurity on agriculture.

Mr Emefiele said that improved security would help in addressing the challenge of food scarcity occasioned by the inability of farmers to go to farms.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, said the project was borne out of the fact that the entire fields of electronic warfare, information warfare, and cyber warfare were inter-related.

Mr Irabor said that every commander would wish to have both technical and operational control of his own communications, as well as the capacity to influence those of his adversaries.

He said the armed forces had over the years been desirous of having a dedicated and secure communication platform that could be deployed to enhance administrative, logistical, and operational activities.

“Consequently, the National Communications Commission allocated 20 megahertz bandwidth to the DHQ for the establishment of a secure nationwide defence communication network in 2013.

“Following years of planning and consideration of various funding and operating models, DHQ began establishing the secure nationwide communication network code named Giwa 2 Project infrastructure in May 2021.”

He thanked Mr Buhari for his unflinching support for the actualisation of the project.

(NAN)

