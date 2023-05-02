Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The House of Representatives has asked the government of the United Kingdom and the court in that country to temper justice with mercy in sentencing Ike Ekweremadu, a Nigerian senator, found guilty in March of “organ trafficking”.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) on Tuesday during plenary.

The House resolved to urge the government of the UK and the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing Mr Ekweremadu, a former deputy senate president, his wife and their doctor.

It also urged the Nigerian government to take all diplomatic steps and other necessary interventions regarding the travails of the Ekweremadu family.

Background

Mr Ekweremadu, the senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, was arrested and charged by MET Police last June for conspiracy to traffic a man, whose name was later revealed to David Nwamini (Ukpo), to the UK for the purpose of harvesting his organ to treat his ailing daughter.

He was arraigned alongside his wife, Beatrice and a Nigerian doctor.

The trio had argued that the man willingly agreed to donate one of his kidneys to the sick daughter. But they were found guilty in March by the Westminster Magistrate Court in what has been described as the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act. They will be sentenced on 5 May but face up to 10 years in jail.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Nwamini was not a minor, based on the details provided by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and Westminster Magistrate Court last June.

The motion

Moving the motion, Mr Okechukwu, who is a close ally of Mr Ekweremadu, said there is a need for clemency based on public service.

He noted that the House must take “Cognizant of the predicaments of Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter, who needs the financial support and parental love of her parents to scale through her dire health challenge.”

Mr Okechukwu added that “it is a common practice in international relations for nations, including the UK, to seek relief for their citizens involved in situations such as that of the Ekweremadus.”

Speaking in support of the motion, Jide Jimoh (APC, Lagos), said Mr Ekweremadu has served the nation meritoriously, hence, the country should come to his aid.

“He has served this country meritoriously with a very good record.

“It is only God that is merciful. We are calling on the UK government to be merciful in this situation to ensure the lawmaker is not jailed,” he said.

Before ruling on the motion, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the charges against Mr Ekweremadu are a departure from the character of the man he has known for 24 years.

“It was a terrible shock. It is a far departure from the character of a man I have known for 24 years,” he said.

Mr Gbajabiamila promised to write to the relevant bodies in respect of Mr Ekweremadu.

