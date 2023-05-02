Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A magistrate’s court in Zuba, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned until May 10, the trial of a pastor of the House on the Rock Refuge Church, Uche Aigbe, who was caught on camera welding a gun during a church service.

The police charged Mr Aigbe, alongsude two others – Promise Ukachukwu, and Olakunle Ogunleye – with criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, inciting disturbance and criminal intimidation which they pleaded not guilty to.

The court had on 25 April rescheduled the case due to the absence of a defence lawyer, Uche Uzukwu, ad fixed Tuesday for continuation of trial.

But the court had to adjourn the case against on Tuesday due to Mr Uzukwu’s absence from court.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command had in February arrested Mr Aigbe, after a video clip of him carrying a gun during a Sunday church service went viral on social media platforms.

The images of the pastor showing him welding an AK-47 rifle on the church pulpit caused a stir with many commentators expressing safety concerns about the pastor’s action.

The police subsequently charged the pastor alongside his two co-defendants, illegal possession of prohibited firearms and related offences. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tuesday’s proceedings

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the resumed trial, the defendants told the court that their lawyer, Mr Uzukwu, embarked on a trip, adding that they were in the process of getting another lawyer.

The magistrate, Abdulaziz Ismail, however, said based on Section 36 subsection 6 of the constitution, a defendant was entitled to a lawyer and had the right to defend himself.

Mr Ismail maintained that his previous order of hearing the matter week by week still stood, adding that the defendants were standing trial on a criminal offence.

The magistrate, however, adjourned the matter until 10 May for definite hearing in the interest of justice and fair hearing.

Earlier the prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, told the court that a new counsel called him over the phone, explaining that he had not yet gotten the case file to take over the case from the former counsel.

”The defendants have made no formal application to that effect, until then in obedience to the court that the matter be heard on a weekly basis.

“On our part we are ready and our witnesses are in court,” Idachaba said.

NAN reports that the police alleged that the defendants, all of House on the Rock Refuge Church, Wuye, Abuja conspired amongst themselves, to illegally possess an AK47 rifle.

The prosecution counsel, said that the defendants got the firearm from Insp. Musa Audu, attached to Wuye Division, posted on guard duty at the said church.

He added that the defendants used the firearm for an illustration while preaching a sermon about faith in the church.

The prosecution counsel said the defendants made inciting and intimidating statements to the Church congregation that could cause alarm and breach of peace.

The offence, he said, was punishable under the Firearms Act 2004 and contravened the Penal Code.

