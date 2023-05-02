Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a dedicated and loyal compatriot with a passionate desire for the development of Nigeria.

Mr Buhari was part of other distinguished Nigerians that extolled the qualities of Mr Osinbajo at the public presentation of a book in the vice president’s honour.

The president spoke on Monday at the virtual unveiling of a book titled “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of An Innovative Leader” written in honour of the vice president by a team of 25 journalists under the auspices of PYO COLLECTIVE.

Mr Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, applauded Mr Osinbajo’s dedication to service especially in catering for the interest of the masses.

He thanked Mr Osinbajo for his selflessness and passion for excellence in the execution of tasks assigned to his office, acknowledging all of his visits to the different parts of the country to identify with the common people.

“One thing that is admirable about the vice president is his passion for excellence in everything that he is involved with.

“Besides all of his official engagements as vice president, we all saw this attribute exhibited by him right from the campaigns, how he ensured that the right things were done,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Osinbajo said he felt honoured to be celebrated in such a manner.

The vice president commended former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, for his belief in a better Nigeria.

Mr Osinbajo commended the elder statesman’s impact and influence in major decisions particularly with regards to uniting Nigerians and promoting peace across the country.

He also expressed gratitude to state governors and other guests present at the event for their support and cooperation throughout the eight years of his stewardship as vice president.

Other dignitaries who attended the event alongside Mr Gowon, were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Others were Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, and the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Musa Akabe.

The former CBN Governor, Lamido Sanusi, former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, literary icon, Chimamanda Adichie, and renowned broadcaster, Kadaria Ahmed, also attended the event.

(NAN)

