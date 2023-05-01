Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it would release the results of candidates who have taken the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Tuesday, 2 May.

This is contained in a statement by the examination body’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

“The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May,” Mr Benjamin said in a statement.

Reason for delay

The JAMB spokesman said the examination body had delayed the release of the results to ensure that all necessary screening is concluded, “besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.”

Almost 1.5 million candidates took the computer-based test between 26 April and 2 May. The board has rescheduled the tests for some candidates who encountered technical challenges. They are now to take their tests on 6 May.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination,” he said.

“Consequently, all candidates who sat the examination are urged to check their results on or before Thursday, 8th May, 2023.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the board adjudged this year’s UTME as one of the best in recent times, citing how only about 6 per cent of candidates encountered hitches as of Wednesday.

“This has been largely achieved as the exercise recorded the lowest reported cases of infractions but with equally emerging challenges on account of human negligence which led to some candidates not being able to sit the examination on the first day…,” Mr Benjamin added.

