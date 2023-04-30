Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says no plans to phase out the redesigned Naira notes from circulation.

CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isa Abdulmumin, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The statement was a reaction to a piece of viral news on social media that the apex bank was contemplating the withdrawal of the recently redesigned N1,000 N500 and N200 currency banknotes from circulation.

“We wish to emphatically state that such speculation is unfounded and a ploy by some interests to cause panic among members of the public.

“The new and old currency notes have been circulating side by side.

“The CBN has been taking delivery of a good quantity of the redesigned banknotes from the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Limited,” he said.

Mr Abdulmumin said the CBN was committed to supplying the “approved indent” for the smooth running of the economy.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard any report suggesting a phase-out of the redesigned currency.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the redesigned and old notes will continue to be accepted as legal tender.

“They will circulate side-by-side for transactions ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline, when the old N1,000, N500 and N200 banknotes will eventually be phased out,” he said.

(NAN)

