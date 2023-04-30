Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has denied a report that gunmen attacked his convoy and killed seven police officers along Ngor Okpala-Aba Road in the state on Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday evening by his spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachuku, Mr Uzodinma said there was no such attack on his convoy.

The governor described the report as “satanic fabrication and fake news.”

“Rather, what is at play is nothing but orchestrated falsehood arising from extreme hallucination due to alliance and communication with the devil by the author.

“Governor Uzodinma’s convoy did not move an inch on Saturday because there was no need since his excellency was busy in the office, from morning till late in the evening, attending to numerous state matters that are dear to his heart and in the interest of the people,” the statement said.

Mr Uzodinma, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, accused members of opposition political parties of being behind the report “to destabilise him.”

The governor also repeated his earlier accusation that some unnamed members of opposition political parties, whom he described as enemies of his government, were behind the rising insecurity in the state.

“They have continued to do so because they cannot come to terms with the superlative performance of the governor and his government despite all they have done to frustrate his administration, including orchestrating insecurity,” he said of the opposition political party members.

“The good news is that Governor Uzodinma has remained undaunted in his determination to turn the fortunes of Imo State around and will continue to remain focused for as long as he will be in office as the governor.”

Background

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

PREMIUM TIMES, in April, reported that gunmen killed five police officers and a couple in Ulakwo, a community in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

Apart from killings, kidnap for ransom and attacks by suspected arsonists have also been on the increase in the state.

Several government facilities – such as offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) – have been targets of attacks by gunmen who set them ablaze.

Many police facilities in the state have been attacked and razed by gunmen.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east, while Governor Uzodinma of Imo State has repeatedly accused members of the opposition political parties, mainly the Peoples Democratic Party, of carrying out the attacks in Imo to frustrate his administration.

Mr Uzodinma had, in December, threatened to name the alleged sponsors of the attacks in the state, but would later make a U-turn, two weeks after, saying he would rather leave security agencies “to do their work” and prosecute those found culpable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

