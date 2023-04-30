Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Police Command in Ogun has arrested a suspected member of a ritualist syndicate, who allegedly killed and dismembered one Oyindamola Adeyemi at Ijebu-Ode on 28 January.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Mr Oyeyemi, a superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested on Friday at the Ijade-Iloti area of Ijebu-Ode.

He said the suspect offered the policemen who arrested him N1 million bribe which was rejected.

Mr Oyeyemi said other members of the gang had earlier been arrested.

He further stated that the suspect was apprehended following a painstaking intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende Divisional Headquarters, which led them to his hideout.

“The suspect, who had been indicted by the earlier arrested members of the syndicate as the person who bought the two legs of the victim, took to flight immediately after he heard that he had been mentioned by his colleagues.

“Since then, the DPO, Obalende division, Murphy Salami, has detailed his detectives to be on his trail with a view to arresting him and possibly recovering the deceased’s two legs from him and prosecuting him with his colleagues-in-crime.

“Luck, however, ran against him when he was apprehended at his Ijade-Iloti hideout on 28 April,” he said.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the suspect had confessed to being part of the syndicate that killed the victim and that he was the person who severed the two legs of the deceased, which he claimed he used for a ritual purpose.

The Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department to prosecute him with other members of his syndicate. (NAN)

