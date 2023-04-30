Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State has withdrawn its petition against the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun, his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the 18 March election.

The chairman of the party in the state, Sunday Oginni, made the announcement on Sunday at a press conference held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The party had filed a petition against Mr Abiodun, APC and INEC before the tribunal over the alleged omission of the party’s name on the ballot papers for the governorship election by INEC.

This, according to the party, was a violation of the Electoral Act.

But, the chairman of the party, while addressing journalists on Sunday declared that “the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Ogun state chapter under the leadership of Comrade Olaposi Oginni hereby step out of court and withdraw the suit with petition number:EPT/OG/GOV/01/2023.”

Details later…

