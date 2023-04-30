Reader survey
As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete.
Click here to take it.
Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Sunday neutralised three bandits in an ambush at the Anka-Dan Kapani crossing in the Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara.
The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
Mr Danmadami, a major general, said the troops also recovered one PKT gun with 48 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, three AK 47 rifles, three magazines with 63 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and three motorcycles.
READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: Inside story of how terrorists released Zamfara hostages after 22 days in captivity
“The military high command commends troops and encourages the public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area,” he said.
Zamafara, like most states in the North-west of the country, has been a hotbed of bandits and insurgents who maim, rustle cattle, kill and kidnap people for ransom despite the efforts of the military to curtail their activities.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999