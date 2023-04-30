Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The federal government has approved the use of Eagle Square for the annual May Day parade for workers in the FCT.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had said that the federal government refused their request to use the venue for the Workers Day celebration.

Mr Oshundun said that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had intervened in the issue.

“The attention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has been drawn to press releases and statements in the media that the Federal Government disapproved of the NLC using the Eagle Square for the annual May Day parade.

“That is for the reasons bordering on the preparation of the venue for the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On receiving the report, the minister contacted his colleague, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, who blamed the development on some overzealous officials, acting without his authority.

“This is, as well as minor communication gap between the FCDA, the Federal Government Transition Committee and the NLC,’’ he said.

He said it was actually the contractor handling the renovation of Eagle Square, Messrs Julius Berger that informed the Transition Committee for the handover ceremony.

Mr Oshundun added that they erected their equipment even before last Thursday when the Nigerian Army used the venue for an event attended by the president.

“Consequently, the FCT minister assured the minister of labour and employment that the place is available for NLC to use on May 1, which is the worker’s day.

“This May Day is the last in the life of this administration. The NLC parade belongs to everybody, including government, diplomatic missions, international organisations, organised labour and affiliate unions and members of the public.

“The president, ministers and others cannot shut themselves out. The Eagle Square is still available for all these individuals.

“All invited people should make themselves available for the parade at Eagle Square, most especially the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the diplomatic missions and the international partners,’’ he said.

He said the minister of labour and employment has been in touch with the leadership of organised labour, led by Joe Ajaero and had briefed them on the developments.

Mr Oshundun also said that Mr Ngige had equally extended the apologies of the minister of FCT for the unintended embarrassment occasioned by the action of their officials who misinterpreted the general intention and work plan of one month of Messrs Julius Berger.

“The FCT Administration had promised to give all necessary material support to make the event hitch-free and successful, while the Minister of Labour and Employment wishes all Nigerian workers a blissful Workers Day in May,’’ he said.

(NAN)

