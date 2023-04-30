Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

On Saturday, the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, launched a 196-page book to detail some important events that defined her five-year leadership in office.

The book further exposes “the elite capture of the Nigerian states and their struggle to retain strongholds matter what it takes.”

Speaking at the event, she noted that the reason for writing this book was to preserve history and speak the truth because she is not one to be “cowered by the authority or people in the public sector or easily intimidated or bullied by an office.”

Intels’ monopoly: Why I sidelined Amaechi and met Abba Kyari for approval

She cited an instance where President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reversal of the monopoly of the Integrated Logistics Services, known as “Intels,” is one of the major players in the Nigerian maritime sector, because restrictions on oil and gas cargo to certain terminals were contrary to the agreements of the concessionaries, a move the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi opposed and did not convey this message to NPA.

“It was curious why the Minister was holding it so for me to call the (Late) Chief of Staff (Abba Kyari), he conveyed the letter to us and cc’ed me and the Nigerian Ports Authority so we drew his attention to the fact that we had not received a conveying directive. It was okay for him to say ‘Okay Hadiza, I will speak to the Minister and ensure he communicates but he choose to tell me that I should go ahead and if there is anything, he will revert”, she said.

She explained that although her seeking approval from the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari meant that she was “going above” Mr Amaechi but for her, it was “getting things done”.

“People should not stand in the way of what the President has approved because, at the end of the day, all of us are there by his pleasure. You just don’t sit on approval because you can or because you occupy an office, there are other people that are also senior to you”, she added.

Why I rejected NIMASA DG position given by Amaechi’

She felt it was in his interest at that time to appoint someone from Rivers State because the Rivers political space was very disadvantaged.

“He (Amaechi) had lost the gubernatorial seat, and they (Rivers State) felt he did not have anything for them and I advised him that it was better for him to appoint the candidate. So although they lost a governor they got a federal appointment”, she clarified.

Breach of oath of secrecy as a government official

Responding to a question about breaching the oath of secrecy as a public officer, she noted that she relied on the Freedom of information act and other legal instruments to ensure that this book is out to the public and to unveil the secrecy shrouded in governance.

“I am a believer of demystification of governance meaning let government ad governance be out in the open. It reduces confusion. Insulating or protecting what we do as government officers allow us to continue or imbibe the culture of impunity. That mystery that government is shrouded in is what is allow the government to keep misbehaving. You are serving at the instance of people so why can’t those people know what you are doing?” she asked.

Elder statesman Funtua kicked against my appointment

Mrs Bala Usman mentioned three reasons why her appointment received a lot of criticism- her gender, her age and “politicians who preferred the appointment of other politicians from Katsina State ”.

One of the politicians she named was late elder statesman, Ismaila Isa Funtua who she claimed accused Amaechi of not consulting him before she was appointed.

READ ALSO:

“I found it awkward and I told the Minister so. Although Alhaji Isa Funtua was a good friend of my late father and someone for whom I had a lot of respect…I did not understand his rejection. I later got to know that the late politicians had recommended to the President that another Katsina State indigene, late Engineer Usman Abubakar be appointed as Chairman of the Governing Board of the NPA”, she said.

I pray and hope that this is not your last outing in public service- Adoke

A former Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke at the event congratulated the former NPA boss for having the courage to write about her experience.

“When I read my book ‘The burden of service’, a lot of people thought I was audacious but I think you are more audacious than I was. It is not easy to call out names and say things as they are without let or hindrance showing you are a witness of truth.

“Your book will definitely help in fighting impunity. It will help in guiding public officials in knowing that there is room for posterity and posterity will come calling. I pray and hope that this is not your last outing in public service”, he said.

I don’t think I have such courage to write such a book – Shettima

Also, present at the event was the Vice President-elect, Kashima Shettima who described Mrs Bala Usman as an “iron lady and a lady of courage” and added “I don’t think I have such courage to write a such book”

He however used the opportunity to indicate the support his administration for women assuring Nigerians that his tenure will be gender friendly.

