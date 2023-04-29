Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Senators- elect from the North-central have said the least position worthy of the zone was that of the deputy president of the Senate.

Senator-elect for Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Ahmed Wadada (SDP-Nasarawa), made the declaration on behalf of the North-central Senators-elect caucus at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Wadada said the least position the zone would go for was the position of the deputy senate president.

He said: “We as a caucus met and first welcome the President -elect from his trip and asked that fairness takes place in the distribution of leadership to all the geo-political zones.

“Of course we are aware that there are agitations from various geo- political zones on the positions of Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

“Having been aware of these agitations of course, it should be called to mind that the South-west and the North-east have produced the president and vice president respectfully.

“The north-central as a result of that is of the stand and position that the least position we will go for is the deputy senate president and this is not just coming today.

“The North-central caucus has been consistent from the commencement of the politics that will lead to the emergence of the leadership of the National Assembly.

“That has always been our position that we are for the deputy senate president position and that is what we stand for.

“We shall work in harmony, mutually and cordiality with all other geo- political zones for the good of Nigeria but not to be compromised for any reason whatsoever.”

He also disclosed that the caucus was projecting Sani Musa (APC-Niger) for the position of deputy resident of the 10th Senate.

“We made it clear at our maiden meeting to give the position to the chairman of this caucus, Sen. Sani Musa.

“We all agreed among us that whatever comes to North-central goes to Sen. Sani Musa because we are a united family.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the caucus comprised members of different political parties from Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Niger and Kwara states.

(NAN)

