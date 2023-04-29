Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A building in the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has been razed down by fire, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

A palace staffer in Ile-Ife, who said he has no authority to speak on the matter, said the building was burnt to the ground.

The source however said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

He said the incident, which occured at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, was triggered by an electricity power surge which caused some electrical appliances in the apartment to explode.

The palace spokesperson, Moses Olafare, later confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Olafare said the fire did not spread beyond the affected building, as it was swiftly put off by the combined efforts of the government fire service, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Fire Service and the Palace Emergency Control Unit.

The palace spokesperson stressed that the fire did not destroy any cultural item.

