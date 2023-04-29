Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A House of Representatives Speaker aspirant, Tajudeen Abbas, has described speculations that he is a stooge to the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as baseless and unfounded.

He said those spreading the rumour were ignorant of his antecedent and being mischievous.

Mr Abbas (APC, Kaduna) said this in Abuja when he inaugurated his campaign coordinators from old and new members-elect cutting across all political parties in the country.

“Those alleging that I will be stooge or rubber stamp of the outgoing Speaker, Gbajabiamila, and President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, are either ignorant of my antecedent or they are being mischievous,” he said.

He said separation of power, did not mean being confrontational, adding that as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, “I will not compromise the independence of legislature”.

Mr Abbas also said he would not succumb to being teleguided, but promised to cooperate with the executive in national 8nterest.

He pledged to ensure a robust legislation and inclusiveness under his leadership, if given the mandate.

“I will not be teleguided by anybody when I become the Speaker, but I will cooperate but not compromise the independence and integrity of the legislature,” said the aspirant.

Mr Abbas, incumbent Chairman House Committee on Land Transport, representing Zaria Federal constituency of Kaduna State, said he promised to carry everyone along irrespective of differences in religion, tribe and political affiliations.

Besides, the lawmaker, who is from the North-west, promised to respect the zoning formula of the party, but said it must be done on the basis of equity and fairness.

“As you are aware, our President-elect is from the South West, Vice-President-elect from the North East and National Chairman of our party, APC, is from the North Central, so the North West should get the Speaker,” Mr Abbas explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coordinators of his campaign group, named ” Unity Group for TJ Abbas for Speaker”, consist of returning and new members from APC, PDP, NNPP, LP and APGA.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

