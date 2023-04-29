Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Governing Council of the University of Uyo has approved the appointment of Blossom Okorie as the substantive registrar of the institution.

The council, led by Bernadette Nwachukwu as chairman, approved Mrs Okorie’s appointment on Friday, said a statement by the acting registrar , Linus Okoko.

Until her latest appointment, Mrs Okorie was the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations of the University.

She is the 8th substantive registrar of the institution.

“The new Registrar is expected to assume duty on 1 May 1,” the statement said.

About the appointee

The new registrar holds a Bachelors of Arts and Masters of Arts in English Language.

She began her career as Mistress II in Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in 1994 and later transferred her service to the University of Uyo in 2000.

At the university, she climbed the ladder of the administrative cadre and gained experience and rose to the position of a Deputy Registrar and Secretary, College of Health Sciences in 2018.

She was the Deputy Registrar and Head of Unit, Directorate of Information and Public Relations before her new appointment.

She has served as either Secretary, Member or Chairperson of several committees and panels of the university.

She is a member of professional bodies, such as the Association of Nigerian Universities Professional Administrators (ANUPA), Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), and a Fellow of Institute of Corporate Administration.

