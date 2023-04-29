Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The police in Plateau said the tanker explosion that occurred at Bauchi Road junction in Jos North Local Government Area claimed the lives of 13 persons and destroyed 28 shops.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Mr Alabo said the tanker crashed Thursday due to break failure and also destroyed eight other vehicles, six tricycles and two motorcycles.

”The ten persons who sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals.

”Bodies of the deceased have also been buried according to Islamic rights,” he said.

Mr Alabo said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, visited the scene of the incident. He regretted the action of some youth in the area who burnt down the official vehicle of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The PPRO added that the commissioner advised residents of the state to be law abiding at all times.

