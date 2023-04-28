Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Some gunmen have abducted a yet-to-be identified man in Nnobi, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The incident happened on Thursday along Oraukwu-Adazi Road in the community, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

A video clip of the incident has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, some gunmen, operating in a Prado SUV, double-crossed the victim, who was driving an ash-coloured Lexus SUV and zoomed off with the victim and his vehicle.

The clip showed that some of the gunmen were dressed in police uniform.

“It has happened in front of our house. I recorded this video myself. They were dressed in police uniform, but they are not policemen. They are kidnappers,” a voice was heard speaking in the background of the clip.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident on Friday during a press conference on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng.

A text of the conference was made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said some police operatives later intercepted the gunmen in the two SUV vehicles alongside the abducted victim.

The police spokesperson said the police operatives were conducting a stop and search operation at Afor Nnobi Road at 7:50 p.m. on the same Thursday, when the gunmen attempted to pass the road.

“The gunmen in the vehicle who refused to stop when the police operatives flagged them down, started shooting sporadically to escape police screening.

“The operatives engaged the armed men in a gun battle, rescued one of their victims and arrested three of the gang members suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),” he said.

Mr Ikenga gave the names of the arrested suspects as Hyacinth Ujwuika 45, Samuel Akpan, 31, and Chinonso Offor, 24, otherwise known as Wolf.

The police spokesperson said some of the gunmen escaped during the shootout and that the three of them who were arrested by the police have already confessed to being members of the ESN and IPOB.

He further said the arrested suspects also mentioned the various criminal hideouts where they operate from.

“Efforts are already emplaced to arrest other fleeing gang members,” he stated.

Three AK-47 rifles, two cell phones, two bulletproof vests, two walking talkies, a police uniform (camouflage), four AK-47 magazines and 120 live ammunition were among the items recovered from the hoodlums during the operation, according to the police.

Others are: one police belt, a hand glove, a pair of police boots, two police caps, one military T-shirt and one blue police uniform.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The latest attack comes about two days after gunmen abducted another unidentified man close to the location of the previous attack in the same council area.

Apart from attacks on security agencies and their facilities, several other persons – mainly government officials – have been abducted and killed.

The attacks have been attributed to IPOB, which is agitating for a sovereign state for the Igbo-speaking people in the south-east.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

