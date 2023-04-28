Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Labour Party has rejected the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that opposition parties lost the 2023 general elections because there were complacent and overconfident.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the statement by Mr Buhari during which he also accused the opposition parties of ‘bad tactical moves.’

The ruling party, APC, won the presidential election, defeating the two main opposition parties, PDP and Labour Party. APC candidate Bola Tinubu is expected to be sworn in as president on 29 May although the Labour Party and the PDP are challenging the results of the election in court.

In its reaction to Mr Buhari’s statement, Labour Party said contrary to the president’s claim, it won the election but was rigged out.

“In fact, Labour Party won the election but it was brazenly stolen by APC. Mr. President is aware of the fact that APC did not win the election and that it was stolen,” party spokesperson Obiora Ifoh wrote in a Friday statement.

Read the full statement below.

LABOUR PARTY RESPONDS TO PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI SAYS LP WON 2023 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION BUT WAS STOLEN AND PRESIDENT BUHARI IS AWARE OF THE TRUTH.

The Labour Party is very worried and disturbed with the statement from the office of the President wherein he said that the opposition parties lost the 2023 presidential election because of their “overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves, and which he claimed created more problems for them.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he asserted that while the APC was working hard to retain power in the recent elections, the combined opposition was busy telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC.

We want to point it out clearly to President Muhammadu Buhari that his position on the outcome of the said election was false, untrue, and it is not a true reflection of what played out during the election.

There are several reasons why opposition political parties lost the 2023 election; the first is that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC snubbed the electoral act wherein it failed to upload the result from the polling unit in real time as promised and in disregard to the laws guiding the election. The INEC by so doing, created room for that election to be rigged.

Again, the current APC president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t win the election, because the said election, particularly, the presidential election was manipulated and rigged beyond comprehension. So political parties didn’t loose election because of over confidence or complacency as proffered by Mr. President, APC in collaboration with the various government agencies simply rigged the election and rigged themselves into power.

Let me remind Mr. President of the magnitude of violence, ballot snuffing, snatching and manipulations of result from the collation centres using security agencies, which included police, army amongst others as well as thugs to manipulate elections in favour of the ruling party.

ALSO READ: APC denies involvement in Labour Party crisis

Recently, we saw the show of shame that took place in Adamawa. What played out in Adamawa was a microcosym of what played out in all over the states during February 25 and March 18 elections in Nigerian. Why the case of Adamawa was given huge publicity and attention was because of the involvement of an INEC National commissioner who was a victim, thus forcing INEC to take prompt action. From Lagos to Rivers, from north to southern parts of the country, all over, violence characterised that election. In most cases, some agents and supporters were not allowed access to the polling units.

All of these put together, do they amount to over confidence and complacency on the part of the opposition party? It shows that the President who promised Nigerians that he was going to give Nigerians a free, fair and credible election simply failed in his duty in giving Nigerians the election they deserved.

The 2023 general election is the worst election the country ever had since the current republic; since 1999 to date. The 2023 general election is the worst ever as reported by virtually all the international observers and communities. In fact, the election took Nigeria back to the days of First and Second republics where political thugs, where violence and thuggery characterised politics and election.

So Mr. President is completely wrong. I believe that he was ill advised. It was erroneous for him to say that opposition parties lost election because of over confidence. In fact, Labour Party won the election but it was brazenly stolen by APC. Mr. President is aware of the fact that APC did not win the election and that it was stolen.

SIGN

Obiora Ifoh

Acting National Publicity Secretary

LABOUR PARTY

28 – 04 – 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

