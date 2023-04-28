Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Jigawa State High Court has sentenced four persons to death by hanging for murder in the Ringim Local Government of the state.

The court in a separate judgement also sentenced one Ibrahim Isah, a teacher, to life imprisonment for the defilement of a minor.

The judge, Ahmad Abubakar, convicted Salahu Yau; Aminu Salmanu; Salmanu Shafi’u; and Yusuf Sale to death by hanging punishable under Section 221(b) of the Penal Code (Cap. 3) Laws of Jigawa State 2014.

The defendants, all from Kalawa Village, Ringim Local Government area, were arraigned before the court on a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, unlawful assembly and culpable homicide.

The spokesperson, Jigawa State Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba-Santali, in a statement on Friday, said the offences were contrary to Sections 100, 342, 97 & 221 of the penal Code Cap. 3 Laws of Jigawa State.

“In proving their case, the Prosecution through its counsel, Sabo Shehu, called 4 witnesses and tendered extra judicial statement and a medical report while the Defendants testified in their defence and called 2 other witnesses.

“Delivering the judgment, Justice Ahmad Muhammad Abubakar convicted and sentenced all the Defendants to 2 years imprisonment or pay a fine of N10,000 for the offence of unlawful assembly punishable Section 103 of the same code, 2 years imprisonment or pay a fine of N10,000 for the offence of unlawful assembly punishable Section 342 of the same code and the offence of criminal conspiracy, the judge convicted and sentenced all the defendants to three months imprisonment or pay a fine of N1,000 for the offence of criminal conspiracy punishable under Section 96 of the same code. They were all sentenced to death by hanging without an option of fine,” the spokesperson said.

Rape case

Meanwhile, the judge, Mr Abubakar, also sentenced Mr Isah to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of rape.

She said the offence is punishable under Section 3 of the Penal Code Law of Jigawa State 2014 (Miscellaneous Amendment) Law.

Mrs Baba-Santali said the accused person, a school teacher, lured one of his pupils, a 5-year-old girl (name withheld) into an empty classroom and violated her.

He was arrested and charged to court with rape, the official said.

“Justice Ahmad Muhammad while delivering the judgment stated that the prosecution had successfully proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt, thereby convicted and sentenced Ibrahim Isah to life imprisonment for the offence of rape punishable under Section 3(1) of the Penal Code Law of Jigawa State 2014 (Miscellaneous Amendment) Law, the spokesperson stated.

