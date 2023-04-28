Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the comments of President Muhammadu Buhari on reasons opposition parties lost the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Buhari had on Thursday when he received the APC governors at his residence in the State House cited overconfidence and bad tactical moves as some of the reasons opposition parties lost the election.

“A combination of overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?” he said.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, while reacting to the president’s comment at a press conference on Friday, insisted that the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, did not lose the presidential election as declared by the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

The PDP spokesperson maintained that the president’s comment against the opposition parties indicated that he undermined the importance of democracy.

He, therefore, called on the international community to impose visa and travel ban restrictions on Mr Buhari after handing over to the incoming government.

“The PDP in clear terms tells President Buhari and his APC that our party and candidate, Atiku Abubakar clearly won the February 25, 2023 presidential election as shown by the authentic results from the majority of Polling Units across the country,” he said.

“The PDP did not lose the Presidential election as claimed by President Buhari and we are not willing to surrender the mandate freely given to our party by the people irrespective of the threats, bullying and manipulation by the APC-led administration.

“Nigerians believed and expected President Buhari to leave a legacy of a free, fair and credible election based on his numerous undertakings and promises but he is leaving an ignoble, dishonourable and disgraceful legacy of enabling and superintending over the worst election conducted in the history of democracy in Nigeria.

“Having clearly undermined democracy in Nigeria, the PDP calls on the International Community to accordingly impose sanctions including Visa ban and travel restrictions on President Buhari and his family immediately after he vacates office on May 29, 2023,” the party demands.

“This demand for sanction is in line with President Buhari’s request on February 17, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium, wherein he called on the European Union (EU) to impose “weighty sanctions” on those engaged in “unconstitutional change of governments” as well as those influencing the “process and outcomes of elections”.

