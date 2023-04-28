Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), on Friday, presented cheques totalling N2.6 billion (N2,597,744,287) to families of 804 deceased members of the Armed Forces.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the presentation, which was done in Abuja, was under the 2021/2022 Group Life Assurance Scheme of the Armed Forces.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, in his remarks after the presentation of the bank drafts to the beneficiaries, urged them to utilise the money judiciously.

Mr Magashi said that though the money was not much, it could provide them with some level of comfort.

“I believe these cheques will help in ensuring and providing you with some level of comfort.

“We as a ministry and government will continue to provide you with comfort because we cherished the services rendered by our deceased men and officers.

“We are not happy with their deaths, but happy they died in service to the nation, and we believe they have done the country proud.

“So this presentation is a step in the right direction, and I urge you to utilise the money judiciously to provide some comfort for yourselves and the children left behind,” the minister said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the NAN commended the federal government and the ministry for the concern shown.

They added that the money will go a long way in alleviating the hardship of the sudden and untimely demise of their breadwinners and loved ones.

They urged the federal government to continue with the good works.

Meanwhile, NAN reports that the next of kin of 644 deceased army officials, next of kin of 70 deceased Nigerian Navy officials and next of kin of 90 deceased officials of the Nigerian Air Force was presented with drafts.

(NAN)

