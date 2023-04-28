Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The estate of a former minister in the defunct Western Region, Gabriel Akindeko, has sued the majority shareholders and directors of a frontline civil engineering and construction firm, Soleh Boneh, over alleged mismanagement of the deceased official’s shares in the company.

Mr Akindeko was the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources in the Western Region between 1957 and 1963.

He was said to have owned 30 per cent shares of the firm which he devolved to his estate before he died in November 1987, according to the estate’s court filing. He was aged 74.

The administrators of his estate – Adewusi Olatunji, Olanrewaju Akin-Deko, and Adegboyega Akin-Deko – are, in their petition filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding N2 billion for the shares of the firm they claimed to have lost to the alleged manipulations by the respondents.

According to the petition filed on 22 September 2022, the majority shareholders/directors ran Solel Boneh aground by surreptitiously diverting its assets and businesses to other companies which they exclusively control.

They added that the defendants ran the firm unlawfully, unfairly and prejudicially without proper oversight of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The effect of this, they said, was “with the effect of transferring the shares and assets of the company” two other firms – Reynolds Construction Co. Limited and Reynolds Construction Company Limited.

The two Reynolds firms which allegedly unlawfully received the shares and assets of Solel Boneh are sued as the 1st and 2nd respondents.

Other respondents sued by the petitioners include Shikun & Binui Solel Boneh and SBI International Holdings Limited AG described as the majority shareholders of Soleh Boneh.

The petitioners also sued Musa Nakhla, said to be the Managing Director of the Managing Director of Soleh Boneh and director at the two Reynolds firms.

READ ALSO:

Other co-respondents include Adedayo Odeyemi, and Adamu Safuratu Idowu, a board member and secretary at the Reynolds companies, respectively.

There are also three other respondents – C&D (Nigeria) Limited, Shari Arison, and Naty Saidoff – who are connected to the controlling shares of the other firms intricately linked to the ownership of Solel Boneh.

The rest of the co-respondents Solel Boneh (Nigeria) Limited, the subject matter of the suit, and the CAC, the regulatory body on company matters.

Petition

The petition, marked: FHC/ABJ/PET/38/2022, alleges that the late Mr Akindeko facilitated the incorporation of Solel Boneh in Nigeria after he left office, and in which he held 30 percent equity and served as Chairman for about 20 years until his death in 1987.

The petitioners further stated, in court documents, that before the deceased’s death, his 30 percent shares in Solel Boneh and his interest in the company devolved on them as a matter of share transmission under the company law.

They alleged that the directors and majority shareholders of Soleh Boneh “conspired to acquire the shares and assets of the 5th respondent (Solel Boneh) for their benefit by whatever means necessary”.

They contended that Solel Boneh was never wound up properly as required by law or at all, but that the 1st to 4th, 6th, and the 8th to 12th respondents rendered the company inactive “as a result of the unlawful misappropriation of the assets, goodwill and contracts of the company in the construction industry and the co-mingling of the same with the affairs of other companies, including the 1st and 2nd respondents, to the detriment of the interests of the petitioners in the company.”

They stated that the 1st and 2nd respondents (the Reynolds companies) were incorporated “ostensibly to conceal the co-mingling of the assets, goodwill and resources of the company (Solel Boneh) perpetuated by the 1st to 4th, 6th and 8th respondents.”

Prayers

The petitioners pray that the 1st to the 4th, the 6th, and the 8th to the 12th respondents be compelled to pay them N2 billion for their entire shares in Solel Boneh, as compensation for “the missed opportunities of capital appreciation and returns on investment, due to the years of misappropriation, co-mingling and oppressive conducts and the profits that the petitioners could have made over the years, but for the unfairly prejudicial and oppressive conduct of the 1st to 4th, 6th, and the 8th to 12th respondents.”

They also seek a consequential order directing that the N2 billion payable for the purchase of the shares of the petitioners “shall be paid jointly and severally by the 1st to 4th, 6th, and the 8th to12th respondents to the petitioners within three days from the date of judgment, and upon default, with interest at the prevailing bank rate. ”

Service of petition

On 14 March, the judge, Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, granted the petitioners’ ex parte for substituted service of the petition and other processes in the case on the respondents resident outside Nigeria.

They are the 3rd, the 4th, the 11th and 12th respondents (namely Shikun & Binui Solel Boneh, SBI International Holdings, Arison and Saidoff) at their last known addresses in Israel, Switzerland, and the United States of America.

The respondents are expected to file their defence upon being served with the petition.

