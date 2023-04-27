Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Terrorists abducted the district head of Kasuwar Daji in Kaura Namoda area of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Sarkin – Fada, Thursday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered the abduction came few days after soldiers attached to the Operations Hadarin Daji sacked several terrorists’ camps in Kaura Namoda, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji axis.

A local resident, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone that the terrorists invaded the community around 2:15 a.m. and started shooting sporadically.

“You know the district head’s official residence is not far from the main road, so the bandits went straight to the residence while shooting in the air. They didn’t kill or wound anyone maybe because the monarch didn’t protest his abduction,” he said.

The source said the monarch was whisked away on one of the motorcycles while other terrorists stayed in the community to stop local vigilante members who might want to follow them.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Sarkin – Fada is the father to the incumbent Zamfara State House of Assembly member representing for Kaura Namoda constituency, Anas Sarkin – Fada.

Kasuwar Daji is one of the “safest” communities in the area. The abduction of the monarch has thrown the village and other “safe” areas into confusion, according to, Ubaidullah Kaura, a resident of Kaura Namoda.

“The town is known to be one of the peaceful and safest in the local government area so, the abduction calls for concerned. It also shows that the attack was well planned by the bandits because the monarch was monitored before the abduction. He is known to always be in the community…,” He said in a Facebook post.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him by PREMIUM TIMES over the abduction.

Zamfara State has, over the years, suffered massive terrorists’ attacks leading to the death and displacement of thousands of people in the state and other north-western states.

