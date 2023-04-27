Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The police in Lagos State on Wednesday, arraigned a spare parts dealer, Ebube Eddy, popularly known as Bebex, at a magistrate court in Ogba for alleged sexual assault.

The suspect, 37, is facing a three-count charge of attempt to breach peace, indecent assault and assault by slapping.

He was arraigned alongside one Ali Musa, 27.

In a trending video, a woman identified as Omolara James narrated how Mr Eddy and his boys allegedly slapped her and tried to touch her breast in public.

She also said that her phone and neck chain were forcefully taken from her.

Mr Eddy is a popular trader at the Mercedes’ Benz Line, Ladipo spare parts market in the Mushin area of the state.

At the court hearing, many of his colleagues attended to show solidarity. He trades in the same market as the complainant’s family.

Counts

Count 1 said that the suspects “on the 20 April, at about 20:00 at Mercedes Benz Line, Ladipo Market, Mushin, Lagos did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: conduct likely to cause breach of peace and assault and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” ChannelsTV reported.

Count 2 said that Mr Eddy “on the same date. time and place did conduct yourself in a manner to cause breach of peace by making moves to indecently assault one Omolara James, 26, by wanting to touch her breast and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Count 3 said that Mr Musa “on the same date, time and place did assault one Omolara James by slapping her on her face and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 170 and punishable under Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

After the counts were read to the defendants, they both pleaded not guilty. Their lawyer subsequently asked that they be granted bail.

The magistrate, Olufunmilayo Odubayo, granted both defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two reliable sureties who must be residents within the courts jurisdiction and have about 15 years working experience with the state government.

The defendants must also submit to the court evidence of payment of tax till date, LASRRA identification and the court must certify that they meet the bail conditions before they can be released.

The court then fixed further hearing to 15 May.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

