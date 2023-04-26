Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three police officers and reduction in rank of five others.

Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that 20 other officers were severely reprimanded.

He said the dismissed officers were three Assistant Superintendents of Police, while those affected by reduction in rank include an Assistant Commissioner, a Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents and one Assistant Superintendent.

Mr Ani said those severely reprimanded were an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, four Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and 12 Assistant Superintendents.

He said the decisions were taken during the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, presided over by its Chairman, Solomon Arase.

Mr Ani said the meeting treated 43 pending disciplinary matters, appeals and petitions.

The PSC spokesperson said the commission’s chairman had pledged to prioritise police officers welfare and deal decisively with cases of infractions where necessary.

He said the meeting also approved the reprimand of six officers, one Superintendent and five Assistant Superintendents.

Mr Ani added that the promotion of 109 senior staff of the Commission was approved during the meeting.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

