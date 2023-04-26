Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A leading contender in the race for Senate Presidency, Orji Kalu, on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja.

Mr Kalu, who arrived Tinubu’s Asokoro residence in Abuja at 5:31p.m., decked in white attire and red cap, was ushered into a meeting with Mr Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday after a four-week vacation in France.

Mr Kalu, currently the Senate chief whip, before the closed door meeting, expressed gratitude to God for Mr Tinubu’s successful vacation and safe return to Nigeria.

The reason for their meeting might not be unconnected with the race for the Senate Presidency.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mr Kalu said the purpose of his visit was to officially welcome and felicitate with the president-elect on his return from a successful vacation in Europe.

According to him, the successful return of the president-elect attests to the comments which he made on Friday, in which he dismissed claims that Mr Tinubu is not well and receiving medical treatment.

Mr Kalu, who spoke during the celebration of Mass in Abuja to mark his 63rd birthday, said that Mr Tinubu is fit and healthy and would return soon.

“I told Nigerians that Tinubu is not sick and that he will return soon and a few days after I made that comment, today you can see for yourself that he is here.

“So this shows that our president-elect is fit and fully ready for the Job of leading Nigerians just like I said.

“I just came to congratulate and officially welcome him back to the country and we are ready to support him for the task ahead,” Mr Kalu said.

The former governor of Abia State said that they discussed some key issues on the future of the country.

On his ambition for the Senate Presidency, Mr Kalu said that he remained the best candidate among other contenders to partner with Mr Tinubu in the overall interest of the country.

“I am the best among all other candidates, I have the capacity to unite Nigeria and I am the best to work with our president-elect for the best Interest of Nigeria.

“Nigerians need to feel the impact of our party. I have the integrity, honesty and experience to lead the senate,” Mr Kalu said.

Messrs Tinubu and Kalu were former governors of Lagos and Abia states respectively, from 1999 to 2007 with a relationship spanning over 30 years.

While Mr Tinubu served as a senator in the botched Third Republic, Mr Kalu is the current senator representing Abia North Senatorial District in the ninth senate.

Other aspirants for senate president who have met with Mr Tinubu include Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau.

The president-elect has also met with a speakership aspirant, Muktar Betara.

The election of the principal officers of the 10th National Assembly will hold during its inauguration in June.

