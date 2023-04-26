Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, alongside other APC stakeholders on Wednesday visited the Defence House, Maitama, to inspect facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Defence House will serve as the official operational base of the President-elect till 29 May when he will be inaugurated as the country’s 16th democratically elected president.

Mr Tinubu was also accompanied on the visit by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, among others.

From the Defence House, Mr Tinubu will receive briefings and hold key meetings as president-elect when he eventually moved into it.

This is not a new development as incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari also lodged at the same facility months before his inauguration on 29 May 2015, before he moved into his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Mr Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday aboard his private jet, accompanied by his wife, Oluremi, and son, Seyi, after a month-long trip to Paris.

The president-elect, who left Nigeria on 21 March for Paris on vacation after a hectic campaign and election season, on his return, said he was strong and ready to work.

He was quoted in a statement by one of his media aides, Tunde Rahman, as saying: “I am ready for the task ahead.

“I have rested; I am refreshed and I am ready for the task ahead, forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong; very strong.’’

On his plans for the country, Mr Tinubu said he had been consulting and planning, with a view to putting together a strong team, so he could hit the ground running once he assumed office on 29 May.

Since his return to the country, Mr Tinubu’s residence in the Asokoro district of Abuja has been a beehive of activities as APC stakeholders, including Mr Adamu, its national chairman, had continued to throng the place for consultations.

The nation’s electoral body, INEC, had on 1 March, declared the former Lagos State governor winner of the 25 February presidential election.

However, his victory is being challenged in court by about five parties and a former presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

